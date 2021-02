Person struck in head with padlock after argument on subway

EMBED >More News Videos A man has been arrested and charged Sunday in connection to a string of subway attacks that left two people dead.

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police responded to another assault in the subway on Sunday.Officials say two passengers got into an argument by the 4/5/6 line at Grand Central, which led to one striking the other in the head with a padlock.First responders put the victim on a stretcher into an ambulance and rushed the victim to the hospital.There is no word if police placed anyone under arrest.This attack is the latest in a series of violent attacks. On Sunday morning, officers arrested a man in a string of deadly attacks on the A train ----------