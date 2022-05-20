Pets & Animals

10-week-old cockapoo puppy stolen from pet shop in New Jersey

MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The owners of a pet shop in New Jersey are offering a $1,000 reward for the return of a stolen puppy.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Thursday at The Pet Shoppe located on State Route 35 in Middletown.

Surveillance video appears to show the suspect playing with the 10-week-old cockapoo before scooping up the puppy and running off.

The owner reported that a young Black male came into the store and asked if they had any cockapoo or goldendoodle puppies for sale.

After the dognapping, the suspect ran to an adjacent parking lot and got into a small black SUV, possibly a Nissan Rouge, with the partial New Jersey license plate of "X58."

He was wearing a sweatshirt with the words "Key Street" on the sleeves in white lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middletown Police Detective Bureau at (732) 615-2120.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Tipline at (732) 615-3277.

