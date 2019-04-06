baby animals

Adorable Asian baby elephant slips, slides, stumbles in mud at zoo in Australia

AUSTRALIA -- Just like humans, animals can have a little trouble staying on their feet when they are young.

And if you need proof, look no further than an Asian elephant at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Australia.

RELATED: 'Dumbo' live-action remake earns estimated $45M at box office over opening weekend

The calf does alright at first but perhaps trying to negotiate the mud wasn't such a good idea.

The elephant starts sliding and then loses its footing.

That definitely won't be a problem when it gets a little bigger.
