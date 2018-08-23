ELGIN, Ill. --A mom captured a special moment between her daughter and their cat at home in Illinois.
In the video, 4-year-old Abby can be heard serenading their family cat Bailey with a sweet rendition of "You are my Sunshine" by Johnny Cash.
It appears the sweet lullaby worked. Bailey looked pretty sleepy in Abby's arms.
Erin Merryn shared the video on Facebook along with a message.
"In case you need a little sunshine in your life today," she wrote.
