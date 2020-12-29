Aggressive squirrel attacks plague Queens neighborhood

Most of the attacks have happened on 65th Drive near Fitchett Street in Rego Park.
One woman needed to visit the emergency room after her hand was bitten by a squirrel.
Some people said they are afraid to walk in their own neighborhood due to the aggressive critters.
The NYC Department of Health released the following statement:
"The NYC Health Department received a complaint about an aggressive squirrel in Rego Park and advised the property owner to hire an New York State licensed trapper. Squirrels and many other small rodents are rarely found to be infected with rabies. If New Yorkers believe they have observed an animal infected with rabies, they should report it to 311."
