PETS & ANIMALS

Annual bear harvesting underway in New Jersey

By
NEWTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
For the first time since Governor Murphy banned the hunt on state land, the annual bear harvesting is underway in New Jersey.

The first segment of the hunt is with bows and mussel-loading guns. The second phase allows hunters to use rifles only and takes place in early December.

The hunt has been used as a way to reduce the number of bear encounters with humans. Hundreds of bears have been eliminated by the annual hunt over the past eight years. One hunter says "I have come to Jersey for three years and finally got my first bear this year."

Hunters are upset over the ban on state land for the bear hunt. They believe that the hunt is helping the state deal with a big bear problem. Opponents say other methods should be used to reduce the number of bears, along with teaching residents how to bear proof their homes and property.

The opponents turned out to protest at a weigh station in Sussex County - they screamed at every car driving there to check in with state officials and their catch. Hunters took the jeering in stride by adding "they have the right to protest."

Last year some 244 bears were harvested in the first phase of the bear hunt. Most of the state's bears live in the northwestern portion if the state.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearSussex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man uses CPR to save squirrel hit by car
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
How many squirrels in Central Park? Count aims to find out
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE: Update on deadly NY state limo crash
Limo Crash Victims: Remembering those killed in Schoharie, NY
Michael becomes a hurricane with path toward Florida
Man slashed, wife sexually assaulted in Brooklyn break-in
Woman killed while walking with mother, friend in Bushwick
Trump: No plans to fire Deputy AG Rosenstein
Man, 29, stabbed in Elizabeth, NJ; suspects sought
Teen suspects sought in Bronx after man, woman punched
Show More
7 tips from a pediatrician about feeding your new baby
Yankees, Red Sox series tied 1-1 ahead of Game 3 in NYC
Nobel Prize for Economics awarded to NYU, Yale researchers
Family reimbursed for tickets after toddler shreds thousands in cash
Kavanaugh set to begin hearing Supreme Court cases Tuesday
More News