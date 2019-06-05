Baby shark spotted at F train subway station

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers are used to spotting rats in subway stations, but one man says he saw something a bit more unusual - a baby shark.
Max Roder says he took a photo of the shark around midnight at the 2nd Avenue F train station.
It already appeared to be dead. The MTA say it was able to remove the shark.
There is no word yet on where it came from.
