Pets & Animals

Baby shark spotted at F train subway station

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers are used to spotting rats in subway stations, but one man says he saw something a bit more unusual - a baby shark.

Max Roder says he took a photo of the shark around midnight at the 2nd Avenue F train station.

It already appeared to be dead. The MTA say it was able to remove the shark.

There is no word yet on where it came from.

