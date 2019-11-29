Pets & Animals

Bulldog named 'Thor' wins 2019 National Dog Show

VALLEY FORGE, Pennsylvania -- A Bulldog named "Thor" won the Best In Show title at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Day.

Thor, a two-year-old male, weighed in at 60 lbs. and was described as a muscular canine.

He defeated six other ranked canines at the traditional, all-breed dog show.

"Thor is an active and sweet dog and very athletic," said his handler Eduardo Paris. "You should see how high he can jump. He loves to play with his kennel-mate Chihuahuas, and he has beautiful construction. I think that's why he won."

Thanks to Thor's triumph, he has become one of the favorites to win the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show title at Madison Square Garden in New York City early next year.

Thor's registered name is GCHG Diamond Sold Majesu Pisko Bulls.

His owner is Kara Gordon of Houston, Texas, and his breeder is Jonathan Flores of Peru.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscompetitiondogsanimalbest of classpetscute animalsu.s. & worldfeel goodpuppy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shorter shopping season means a more intense scramble
Nutcracker balloon knocks marcher to ground during Macy's Parade
NJ restaurant owner serves up kindness on Thanksgiving
Mostly sunny but brisk for Black Friday
Driver stabbed during road rage incident on Long Island
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan
After wind scare, balloons fly at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Show More
Police hunt for thief who may have drugged victim in NYC encounter
Sketch of suspect in sexual assault inside Brooklyn college bathroom
Children honor late mother by feeding hundreds for Thanksgiving
2 NJ high school football teams play last Turkey Bowl
Couple surprises their Denny's waitress with car
More TOP STORIES News