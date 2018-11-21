PETS & ANIMALS

Hawk mistaken for burglar after smashing through window of home in Queens

(Photo courtesy NYPD via Twitter)

Eyewitness News
REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) --
It was not your typical break-in at a home in Queens, and 'not your usual suspect', according to the NYPD.

What was originally believed to be an intruder was actually a hawk who went flying through a neighborhood in Rego Park Tuesday.

The bird ended up smashing through a window and scaring the homeowners, who thought at first that it was an actual burglar.

Police took the feathered friend into custody.

Animal handlers safely removed the hawk and say he will be well taken care of.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshawkbirdsRego ParkQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Trump spares Thanksgiving turkey in annual ceremony
Fun facts about the turkey pardoning ceremony
Pooch rescued from Hurricane Florence now a police dog
Dachshund named 'Khaleesi' rescued from small drain pipe in NJ
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Official: Husband, wife, kids killed before NJ mansion fire
1 dead, 5 hurt in 4-car crash, fire on Brooklyn Bridge
Thanksgiving Day Parade route, balloon inflation, street closures
Emotional homecoming: Teen with rare skin disease gets 'smart home'
Mistrial declared in trial of slain jogger Karina Vetrano
AccuWeather Alert: Single digit wind chills for Thanksgiving
College student dies after being diagnosed with Adenovirus
Driver killed by concrete chunk thrown from overpass
Show More
NJ woman charged in alleged GoFundMe scam suspended from job
Roberts raps Trump's 'Obama judge' remark; Trump hits back
Police ID body found in duffel bag outside Yonkers bank
Woman in burning apartment drops baby to bystander
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
More News