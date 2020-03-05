Pets & Animals

Coronavirus: After dog in Hong Kong tests 'weak positive,' CDC says pets can't spread COVID-19

By ABC7.com staff
After a dog in Hong Kong tested "weak positive" for novel coronavirus, U.S. health officials are saying there's no indication that pets can spread COVID-19.

The dog, a 17-year-old Pomeranian, was tested and quarantined after its owner tested positive for the virus.

The dog's result was described as "weak positive," meaning there was a small amount of COVID-19 in the animal's samples, but it does not indicate if the samples contain intact viruses which are infections, or just fragments, which are not contagious.

It's uncertain if the dog was infected from the owner or picking up traces of the virus in its nose and mouth.

Authorities in Hong Kong began warning people against kissing their pets after the test results.

But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread the coronavirus.

Still, animal organizations remind owners to maintain good hygiene while interacting with their pets, including washing hands thoroughly and making sure their pets receive regular veterinarian care.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogspet healthcdccoronaviruspets
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 new COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say
2nd positive case of coronavirus announced in NJ
Video: Unarmed man aggressively arrested in NYC goes viral
COVID-19 fears grip markets again; stocks and bond yields slide
Harvey Weinstein transferred to Rikers after heart surgery
What public spaces in NYC are doing to halt coronavirus concerns
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
Show More
Boyfriend, girlfriend dead in suspected murder-suicide on LI
31-year-old man shot in face during dispute in NYC
Calls for reprieve as inmate set to die for slayings of officers
Decaying housing complex in NJ transformed into affordable housing
Police arrest man after chase from NJ to Rockland County
More TOP STORIES News