Pets & Animals

Cheetah cub and rescue pup become best friends

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Talk about an adorable duo.

Kris, the three-month-old cheetah cub, and a rescue dog named Remus have become the best of friends.



Kris was the only surviving cub in her litter. She was hand-raised alone with no siblings, so the Cincinnati Zoo introduced Remus into her life for companionship, according to WCPO-TV.

Zoo officials rescued Remus from the Animal Rescue Fund. The pup was selected as a sibling for Kris because of his good nature and high energy level.


Kemberly Richardson reports on the cheetah scare in Tanzania.



The adorable video shows the two prancing around pumpkins, chasing balls and rolling around at the zoo.
