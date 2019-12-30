Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Cyclist gives thirsty koala water during severe heatwave in Australia

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officials in South Australia say there is "catastrophic fire danger" for the state until Monday.

The hot and dry conditions have led to several bushfire outbreaks and a severe heatwave.

A video shared through Storyful shows a thirsty koala drinking water from a bicyclist.

The koala approached a group of cyclist and climbed on the bicycle before getting a drink, according to cyclist Lulu who uploaded the video to Instagram.



"There were about a dozen cyclists around me watching this (all men) and several commented that it was genuinely the best thing they've witnessed. What a truly wonderful experience," Lulu said.

In the video, a woman can be hears saying: "Poor little thing... Oh he's trying to lick my glove."

Heatwave conditions are forecast to be above 100 degrees in Australia this weekend with no real relief until New Year's Eve.
