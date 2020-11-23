Pets & Animals

Deer with paint bucket on head rescued from Long Island Sound

By Eyewitness News
PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) -- A deer in trouble got a helping hand in the Long Island Sound.

A deer with a paint bucket on its head was spotted in the water near Port Jefferson on Saturday.

Frank Floridia from the 'Strong Island Animal Rescue League' was called to the scene. He tried to swim to reach the deer, but the water got too cold.

Someone in a boat saw Floridia in trouble and got him out of the water. The boater then joined Floridia's rescue mission.

The deer was spinning in circles when Floridia reached out and removed the bucket.

"I bear-hugged her against the boat and he drove us back to shore. As we got back to shore I was still holding her on the front of the boat," said Floridia, "She seemed very calm - she knew she was being helped."

Related topics:
pets & animalsport jeffersonsuffolk countyanimal rescuedeerrescuebe kind
