MANHATTAN (WABC) --The American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog officially open its doors in New York City on February 8.
The Museum houses one of the world's largest collections of canine fine art.
The newly designed space will house art from famous dog artists such as Sir Edwin Landseer, Maud Earl, Arthur Wardle and many more.
It also has a two-story glass vitrine with rare porcelains and bronzes, in addition to a library where users can learn about their favorite breeds.
Throughout the Museum, visitors will experience digital and physical exhibits, like a "Find Your Match" kiosk that takes your photo, aligning its likeness with a dog breed.
"It is exciting to bring this collection back to New York City," says Alan Fausel, Executive Director, American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog. "This Museum is a beautiful ode to man's best friend and we are thrilled to bring these pieces and exhibitions to new audiences."
The Museum will also have an app where users can interact with the exhibits with "Arty" a virtual dog/tour guide throughout the Museum.
The AKC Museum of the Dog, which was open from 1982 to 1986 at the New York Life Building and housed one of the largest collections of dog art in the world, is slated to return on Park Avenue in midtown on Feb. 8. It has spent 32 years in St. Louis.
