Coronavirus News: Dog left alone in NYC apartment rescued while owner recovers at hospital

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Animal care officers came to the rescue of a dog left alone in a New York City apartment after her owner went to the hospital with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.When the dog's owner was admitted to the hospital, she was so worried about her pup that she threatened to leave.That is when Animal Rescue Specialist Feraz with Animal Care and Control retrieved keys for the woman's apartment and immediately went to rescue the dog while dressed in full PPE.The dog was taken to ASPCA for boarding while her owner focuses on recovering.ACC reminds the public that it is always a good idea to have an emergency plan in place for pets.to make sure you have everything covered.