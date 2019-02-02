WEEHAWKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --A dog that escaped while out for a walk in New York City and ran through the Lincoln Tunnel was found dead in New Jersey, the owner's friend said.
'Lolo,' a 9-month-old mix breed rescue dog from Puerto Rico was lost Thursday around 2:30 p.m. on 9th Ave near 42nd Street.
Lolo was spotted running back and forth around Hoboken and Weehawken after running through the Lincoln Tunnel.
The owner's friend believes that Lolo may have been struck by a car.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube