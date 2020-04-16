Coronavirus News: Dog in New Jersey who lost both owners to COVID-19 looking for loving home

Che-Che was scared and shaking when she was brought to the Monmouth County SPCA over the weekend.
The 9-pound dog is set to get a full checkup and a warm bubble bath in the coming days.
The rescue group says they want to honor her family and those lost by finding Che-Che the perfect home.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county