Coronavirus News: Dog in New Jersey who lost both owners to COVID-19 looking for loving home

MONMOUTH COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dog in New Jersey is in need of a new family after losing two of her owners to COVID-19.

Che-Che was scared and shaking when she was brought to the Monmouth County SPCA over the weekend.

The 9-pound dog is set to get a full checkup and a warm bubble bath in the coming days.

The rescue group says they want to honor her family and those lost by finding Che-Che the perfect home.



