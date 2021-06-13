Volunteer firefighters rescue osprey stuck hanging from nest on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10780073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A lobster diver told WCVB about his near-death experience inside a humpback whale's mouth off Cape Cod.

NORTHPORT, Long Island -- Volunteer firefighters from the village of Northport came to the aid of an osprey that was in distress.Help was requested to Fresh Pond Road on Friday evening just after 7:30 p.m.First responders arrived to find an adult osprey hanging upside down from a nest with its left talon entangled.The bird was trying desperately to free itself.It was soon determined that rescuers couldn't reach the osprey by ladder, so firefighters donned full protective gear and raised themselves up with the bucket.The firefighters were then able to safely wrap the bird in a blanket and cut it free.After being freed, the osprey received a clean bill of health from vets and was released back into its habitat.