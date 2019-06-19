Fishermen reel in record setting 914-pound blue marlin off North Carolina coast

Captain Ryan Knapp and angler Todd Dickerson, of the Top Dog boat, fought for six hours to reel in a really big fish: a 914-pound blue marlin, WCTI reports.
Their big fish came with an even bigger prize: $793,187.50.
The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament has been going for 61 years but never has anyone hauled in a marlin of that size.
The previous best was set in 2000 with an 831-pound marlin. Another angler hauled in an 833-pound marlin in 2010 but was later disqualified for a crew member not having the proper fishing license.