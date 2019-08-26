Pets & Animals

Fun in the sun during doggy pool party in Michigan

MAYBEE, Mich. -- It's National Dog Day and these pups are living their best life!

They are enjoying some time in the pool at a doggy daycare in Michigan.

Lucky Puppy Doggy Day Care in Maybee shared video of the happy bunch during playtime on August 23.

It looks like a dream, with dogs of all shapes and sizes running around and enjoying an afternoon at the center's pool, which happens to be shaped like a bone.

In the video, the dogs can be seen swimming, jumping into the pool, playing with each other and pretty much spending their summer afternoons the right way.
