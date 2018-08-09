PETS & ANIMALS

Going, going, gone! More than 75 goats, sheep escape New Jersey auction

Eyewitness News
HACKETTSTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey police were called to the scene after dozens of goats and sheep escaped a livestock auction Wednesday night.

More than 75 animals escaped from the Hackettstown Livestock Auction on West Stiger Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the livestock were able to get out when an unsecured gate was pushed open, allowing the animals to freely roam the streets.

The responding officers helped herd 50 to 60 animals back into their pen with the help of some good Samaritans.


Officers said they re-secured the gate with a piece of rope.

