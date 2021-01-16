Pets & Animals

Homeowner in Canada creates display of polar bears with snow

CANADA (WABC) -- A polar vortex of sorts outside a home Canada.

An abundance of white cuddly bears that are carved out of snow were created in Manitoba.

Some are cubs, others full grown.

One is seen climbing a tree and another behind a bush.

The woman who lives in the house has been at this Build-A-Bear project for about a week and plans to keep going.

For what it's worth, it's not supposed to get above 25 degrees.

