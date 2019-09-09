Pets & Animals

Hunter catches 700-pound alligator in Georgia

By Eyewitness News
It's alligator hunting season in Georgia.

It is not a competition, but if it were, one man would have already locked up the top prize. He caught a 14-foot long alligator last week.

It took the help of a crew of five and more than five hours to bring the 700-pound reptile in.

Alligator hunting season in Georgia runs through early October. It requires a special permit and hunters can bag just one animal.

The 700-pound alligator is believed to be the largest ever caught in the state.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshuntingalligator
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man dressed up as Elmo gropes teen in Times Square
Concern over pets being allowed on open-door helicopter flights
Rafael Nadal wins U.S. Open for his 19th Grand Slam championship
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy on Monday
Must-read stories from the weekend
Boy, 12, seriously wounded after being shot in neck in Yonkers
Tennessee adds boy's t-shirt design to store after he's bullied
Show More
Passengers evacuated from NYC subway station due to smoke
Man robs mom, 7-year-old daughter as they carry groceries in NYC
NY health officials issue warning to stop vaping
Police officers rescue kitten trapped in LI storm drain
5 suspects wanted in stabbing of subway rider in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News