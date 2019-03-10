animal attack

Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at Arizona zoo

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman taking selfie attacked by jaguar in Arizona zoo

A woman is recovering after being attacked by a jaguar during a selfie attempt at an Arizona zoo Saturday evening.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ -- A woman is recovering after being attacked by a jaguar during a selfie attempt at an Arizona zoo Saturday evening.

According to ABC15, the woman was attacked while trying to take a selfie near the jaguar enclosure at the Wildlife World Zoo when the big cat reached out and attacked her arm.

In a tweet, the zoo explained that the woman crossed over a barrier in order to get the photo.



One woman distracted the jaguar with a water bottle and it let go of the woman, reports ABC15.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to ABC15, Wildlife World Zoo Director Mickey Ollson said the cat would not be euthanized because it "was not the animal's fault and they would never harm an animal based on human behavior."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarizonazooanimalwoman attackedanimal attackselfie
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL ATTACK
Python hides in toilet, bites woman
Child injured after falling into rhino exhibit at zoo
Lion shot after escaping its enclosure, killing worker
New Jersey town warns of aggressive fox attacking dogs
TOP STORIES
30 people injured after heavy turbulence on flight that landed at JFK
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez engaged, according to Instagram post
4-alarm fire tears through homes in Jersey City
No winners in Powerball, jackpot rises to $448 million
Woman arrested in series of hate crime attacks
Man shot after argument outside subway station in the Bronx
157 dead in crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight after takeoff
Show More
Flames shoot from manhole fire in Brooklyn
Man shot by police after opening fire outside Queens bar
AccuWeather: Rain tapers off
Florida woman claims demons told her to steal rental car
Man learns he's dying from doctor on robot video
More TOP STORIES News