Police K-9 and goat face off in race for 'Pet Mayor' of Vermont town

FAIR HAVEN, Vermont (WABC) -- Residents won't have to pick a party, but they will have to pick a pet, in a wacky race for mayor of a Vermont town.A K-9 officer named Sammy is running against Lincoln the goat, for the position of 'Pet Mayor' of Fair Haven.The position was created last year to raise money to renovate a community playground and to get kids involved in politics.The German shepherd is a police K-9 trained in tracking and drugs for the Fair Haven Police Department."I actually found out about it from one of the kids at the grade school," Sgt. Dale Kerber said. "I hadn't been told about it, my K-9 partner, her hat had been thrown into the ring."Her resource officer says Sammy visits local schools daily and attends concerts in the park.Residents say both Lincoln and Sammy are pretty popular, so it could be anyone's guess as to who wins this wacky race.----------