Pets & Animals

Kitten born with two faces in Oregon named Biscuit and Gravy

OREGON -- An Oregon family was surprised to see that their cat had given birth to a kitten with two faces.

The kitten, named Biscuits and Gravy, was born with two faces, four eyes, two noses and two mouths.

B.J. and Kyla King said the kitten can meow with one mouth, while simultaneously eating out of the other.

Unfortunately, Biscuit and Gravy won't survive for very long as a result of its birth defect.

In the meantime, the King family said they will give the kitten as much love as possible and share Biscuits and Gravy's story online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoregoncatspetscute animalsanimalskittens
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mid-Hudson Region, Long Island could reopen shortly after Memorial Day
NYC council differs from mayor, recommends beaches be open for swimming
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
NY COVID-19 deaths fall below 100 as some regions near reopening
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Hairstylist with COVID-19 exposed more than 80 clients: Officials
White House butler who served 11 presidents dies of COVID-19
Show More
New Yorkers can vote for their favorite face masks PSA
Governor Cuomo signs order allowing gatherings of 10 or less
NJ deaths drop significantly; outdoor gatherings limit changed
Police set to identify one of Gilgo Beach murder victims
Big study casts more doubt on malaria drugs for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News