PETS & ANIMALS

Koalas escape from brushfire in Australia

EMBED </>More Videos

Two koalas managed to safely escape a brushfire near Sydney with a little help from firefighters. (NSW Rural Fire Service/Twitter|NINE NETWORK AUSTRALIA)

In the midst of a brushfire in Australia, two koalas managed to safely escape with a little help from firefighters.

One koala was rescued by a firefighter in the Liverpool area, just west of Sydney, while another received care after wandering onto a residential street southwest of Sydney.

"I was fighting one of the fires around the back and I had a phone call from my wife mentioning there was a massive koala running through our vacant land," a resident told 9 News in Australia.

The koala got washed off by a firefighter, who tried to wrap it in a jacket, before it slipped out and went to go hide in a tree.

"I think he was just as scared as anyone else I suppose," the resident said. "He's in a good place at the moment and is pretty safe up there."

Officials believe that the Holsworthy fire, which has burned across more than 6,000 acres, may be the work of arsonists.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsaustraliawildfireanimal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News