Meet the Meatballs: New Jersey shelter seeks fur-ever home for abandoned dogs

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- An animal shelter in New Jersey is seeking a fur-ever home for two dogs found abandoned in a dog park last month.

The Bloomfield Animal Shelter has dubbed the adorable girls "The Meatballs," after they were found together in the Watsessing Dog Park.

Officials say they have been fully vetted and are now ready for adoption, but they are bonded and must go home together.

"They walk together, play together, even go potty at the same time!" the shelter wrote on Facebook. "We aren't sure if they're related or just close pals, but it is clear that they LOVE each other and wouldn't do well split up."


Both are approximately 3 years old and weigh 50 to 60 pounds each. They appear to be house trained and are said to love everyone they meet.

They also don't seem to mind other dogs, but it appears they are not as fond of cats.

The shelter holds adoption hours Monday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

