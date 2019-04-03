Pets & Animals

Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son

EMBED <>More Videos

The family says as she was trying to pry the animal's jaws open, she cried out to God for help.

LAKE COWICHAN, British Columbia -- A 7-year-old boy survived a cougar attack in Canada because his mother pried its jaw open.

Kevin Bromley said his son Zach was playing in the family's backyard when the small cougar leaped at him and tried dragging him away.

RELATED: Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
EMBED More News Videos

Wildlife officials say a man who fought off a young cougar on a northern Colorado trail killed the animal by choking it.



His mother Chelsea Bromley heard the commotion and charged at the animal. The family says as she was trying to pry the animal's jaws open, she cried out to God for help.

The animal soon released its grip and took off.

Zach is recovering with gash to his head, neck and arm. Conservation officers have euthanized the animal.

RELATED: Father missing after jumping into river to save 1-year-old son
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities have suspended the search for a 41-year-old man who jumped into a river to save his toddler son.



The cougar is also commonly known as the puma, mountain lion, panther or catamount.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmountain lion sightingrescueanimal newsanimal attacku.s. & worldcanada
TOP STORIES
Strange texts in search for missing NYC teacher, mother of 3
Woman fatally hit by 18-wheeler in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Man arrested after police chase through Suffolk County
Multi-vehicle crash causes mini bus to partially overturn
Woman allegedly attacked man with chair in Chinatown McDonald's
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warmer Wednesday
Suspect charged after man found fatally stabbed in LI parking lot
Show More
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
1 teen dead, 2 hurt after out-of-control car crashes in Brooklyn
Man inspired to run marathon after suicide of Sandy Hook parent
Candlelight vigil for slain college student held in her NJ hometown
Man gets 15 years in beating death of 3-year-old NYC boy
More TOP STORIES News