Nassau County police rescue 2 deer stuck in fence in Muttontown

MUTTONTOWN, Nassau County (WABC) -- Nassau County police provided first aid to two animals rescued in Muttontown.
They released these photos of two deer who somehow became lodged in a fence.
It's not known how the deer got stuck, but fortunately, they were able to help them.
One of the officers used a car jack to loosen the gate and set the two deer free, unharmed.
