New Jersey Transit engineer rescues dog from tracks

A dog wandering on the train tracks in Newark was recued by an NJ Transit engineer. (New Jersey Transit)

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey Transit engineer rescued a dog wandering on the train tracks in Newark Tuesday morning.

NJ Transit posted a picture of the happy but dirty pup.

Officials say engineer Anthony Guzman saw the animal near Newark while he was working on the Morris & Essex line.

The 18-year veteran engineer stopped the eastbound train, climbed down and nabbed the pooch.

He brought it to the Secaucus station.

Crews are working to reunite the dog with its owners.

This marked the second time in the last six months that train crews have spotted a dog in distress on a busy rail line.

NJ Transit Conductor Howard Kempton performed a similar rescue last October, when he spotted a dog on the tracks in East Orange.

That dog, named Shelby, was eventually reunited with its owners.

