NYPD officer to adopt injured kitten he rescued from trash in Bronx

(@NYPDnews/Twitter)

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two New York City police officers came to the rescue of an adorable kitten in the Bronx and will make sure it gets the purr-fect ending it deserves.

The NYPD tweeted out photos of Officers May and Massey of the 46th Precinct on Saturday.



The officers responded to calls for an injured kitten that was discovered in a garbage can.

They rushed it Animal Care Centers of NYC where it is now recovering.

Officer May plans on adopting the kitten and giving it a forever home after it recovers.

