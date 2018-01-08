PETS & ANIMALS

NYPD officers rescue Chihuahua from car in Manhattan as temperatures dropped near single digits

(@NYPD1Pct)

Eyewitness News
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
A dog owner is under arrest after he was accused of leaving his Chihuahua locked inside a car in Manhattan during last weekend's bitterly cold temperatures.

Officers with the Emergency Services Unit responded to the vehicle in SoHo just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday and were able to rescue the dog, Mary, from the vehicle of her owner, 23-year-old Haoyang Chen, as temperatures dipped to near zero.

The NYPD officers then brought Mary to the 1st Precinct where she was able to warm up before being placed in the care of Animal Control.

Police arrested Chen when he came to the precinct looking for his dog.

He's been charged with illegal confinement of an animal in a vehicle and was released on his own recognizance until his next court date later this month.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuecoldcarnypdsohoSoHoManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News