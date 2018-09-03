Great job by #NYPD ESU Det. Stefanakos & Det. Binder rescuing a bird that wandered onto the subway tracks. The young Crane was safely removed from the #7 line train tracks above Roosevelt Ave in Queens. The Crane was transported to @NYCACC in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/j7Q1fZDpWf — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) September 2, 2018

The NYPD was called in to make quite the unique rescue on Sunday when a large bird wandered onto subway tracks in Queens.A pair of Emergency Services Unit Detectives were dispatched to the 7 line tracks at the Roosevelt Avenue subway station to save the bird, which appears to have been a cormorant.Thanks to their quick work, it was safely removed from the tracks.The New York City Animal Care Center in Manhattan is now caring for the bird.