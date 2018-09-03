PETS & ANIMALS

NYPD detectives rescue bird from 7 line subway tracks in Queens

Officers were called to the Jackson Heights subway station after a large bird wandered onto the tracks.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
The NYPD was called in to make quite the unique rescue on Sunday when a large bird wandered onto subway tracks in Queens.

A pair of Emergency Services Unit Detectives were dispatched to the 7 line tracks at the Roosevelt Avenue subway station to save the bird, which appears to have been a cormorant.

Thanks to their quick work, it was safely removed from the tracks.

The New York City Animal Care Center in Manhattan is now caring for the bird..

