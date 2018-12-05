PETS & ANIMALS

Twitter users troll PETA after tweet says people should stop using 'anti-animal language'

EMBED </>More Videos

If animal rights activists get their way, we'll soon be saying "bring home the tofu," not the bacon. (Credit: Twitter)

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is now encouraging the public to stop using popular idioms because they are considered "anti-animal language."

The organization said people should take the phrases that involve animals and make them more animal-friendly.

"Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here's how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations," PETA wrote in a tweet.

Some of its suggestions included "bring some the bagels" rather than bring home the bacon and "take the flower by the thorns" over take the bull by the horns.

After the tweet posted, Twitter users didn't hesitate to jump on the thread to comment their thoughts:

And one suggestion is making a few people raise an eyebrow.

PETA said people should use the phrase "feed two birds with one scone," even though bread products can be harmful to birds.

One user took it a step further saying birds probably wouldn't want to eat their own eggs.

However, some Twitter users suggested their own animal-positive phrases.

Despite the backlash, PETA isn't giving in.

"Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start 'bringing home the bagels' instead of the bacon," PETA said in another tweet.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsPETAanimaltrendingu.s. & worldanimal rights
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
Diane the Turtle celebrates 50th birthday with huge party
Video: Massive rat chases MTA agent out of station booth
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
Maximum sentence for convicted killer in party stabbing murder
Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram
Driver in deadly hit and run gets time served, family outraged
Woman attacked in front of NYC church, sexually assaulted
Family confirms body found in Costa Rica is missing woman
ACCUWEATHER: Feels Like Winter
NYPD officers save 7-year-old girl having asthma attack
Show More
Officials: Amazon workers sickened by fumes in New Jersey
Teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy
5 suspects wanted in Times Square subway station robbery
Woman claims she was secretly filmed at hotel, blackmailed
Alcohol banned on railroads ahead of SantaCon
More News