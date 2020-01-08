Pit bull attacks 1-year-old boy, good Samaritan in Rockland: Police

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A loose pit bull attacked a 1-year-old boy and bit a good Samaritan trying to free the child in Rockland County Tuesday, according to police.It happened around 4 p.m. on Hoyt Street in Spring Valley, where officers responded after receiving several 911 calls reporting a dog attack.They found what was described as a chaotic scene with at least two people injured by the animal.The preliminary investigation revealed that the loose dog began attacking the boy, and several good Samaritans came forward to try and physically remove the animal from the child.After struggling with the dog, police say it then bit a 29-year-old man, causing significant injury to his arm.The dog was finally restrained and contained by another citizen, and it was then secured inside a patrol car.The victims were transported to local hospitals by Hatzolah ambulance.The dog was taken by police to the Hi Tor Animal Shelter, where it is being quarantined.Police say they believe they have identified the owner.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Spring Valley Police Department at 845-356-7400.----------