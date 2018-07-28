U.S. & WORLD

Polar bear killed after attacking cruise line employee on Arctic archipelago

EMBED </>More Videos

A polar bear guide traveling aboard the MS Bremen was injured in a polar bear attack on the northernmost island of the Svalbard archipelago Saturday, according to local authorities. (AP Photo/Romas Dabrukas)

LONGYEARBYEN, Norway --
A cruise line employee was injured in a polar bear attack Saturday on an Arctic archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole, according to local authorities.

The man was working as a polar bear guide aboard the MS Bremen. The ship had landed on the northernmost island of the Svalbard archipelago, an area known for its remote terrain, glaciers, reindeer and polar bears.

"The man was attacked by a polar bear and injured on his head," Hapag Lloyd Cruises, who operates the ship, said in a statement to The Associated Press. "He was flown out, was responsive, and is currently undergoing medical treatment."

The injured employee was taken by helicopter to the town of Longyearbyen with injuries that are not life-threatening. His identity was not released.

The polar bear involved in the attack was shot dead "in an act of self-defense," according to the company. It was not clear who shot the bear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsu.s. & worldeuropeanimal attackpolar bearcruise ship
U.S. & WORLD
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Trump touts US as 'economic envy of the entire world'
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Egypt zoo accused of painting zebra stripes on donkey
Decision to house rabid kitten comes back to bite family
Raccoons become unwelcome visitors in Queens neighborhood
NJ woman strangles rabid fox attacking her in backyard
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man accused of strangling Queens nurse arrested in LA
Suspect wanted for firing shots in broad daylight in Queens
Former NJ archbishop resigns as Cardinal amid sex abuse scandal
Man charged in death of woman found in New Rochelle driveway
Teen charged with fatally shooting NJ delivery man in face
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in crash speaks out
Show More
Police searching for 'Ghostbusters' cap-wearing shooting suspect
Severe storms cause damage across New York area
Report: Allegations of sexual misconduct against CEO of CBS
Exclusive: Video shows carjacking with 2 kids in vehicle
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
More News