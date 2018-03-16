MARIJUANA

Pot for pets? Bill pushes to legalize medical marijuana for animals in New York

Marcus Solis has more on the bill pushing to legalize marijuana for animals in New York.

ALBANY, New York (WABC) --
Medical marijuana is legal in New York and 28 other states. Soon it could be a treatment option -- for pets.

New York Assemblywoman Amy Paulin introduced a bill in Albany this week that would make it legal for veterinarians to prescribe medical marijuana for animals.

Paulin said the law would provide owners another option if their pet hasn't responded to other medications.

The Westchester lawmaker said cannabis could provide relief to pets that suffer from seizures or chronic pain.

California and Nevada are also considering a similar law.

----------
