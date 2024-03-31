State officials calling for tougher laws to shut down illegal smoke shops

NEW YORK (WABC) -- State officials have issued a new call to shut down illegal smoke shops.
On Saturday, New York Assembly members held a rally to call in Pelham Bay for tougher legislation to crackdown on illegal shops proliferating around New York City.
"All New Yorkers know, that these illegal smoke shops are hotbeds of crime," said Jenifer Rajkumar, NY Assembly - District 38.
Officials say there are 400 illegal smoke shops for every one that's legal across the five boroughs.
"We hoped that the marijuana that was going to be sold was going to be safe marijuana and controlled," said Michael Benedetto, NY Assembly - District 82.
Mayor Eric Adams also says he's frustrated with the current law.
They now want new legislation added as part of the state budget, which is up for a vote in less than a week.
