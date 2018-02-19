PETS & ANIMALS

Pretty in pink: Family throws quinceanera for beloved dog in Oklahoma City

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, NOVA! This sweet pooch got to party hard at her very own 15! (KTRK)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma --
There's never a wrong reason to celebrate man's best friend, especially a birthday.

Jackie Pizano, of Oklahoma City, told Eyewitness News that she threw a quinceanera for her German shepherd, Nova, because it seemed like the right thing to do.

Jackie admits she and her family missed the moment Nova turned 15 in dog years, but that the party was deserved.

Nova's family said she recently earned an Einstein Award from K-9 University, and is quite the role model, especially when protecting her sister, a mini Doxie named Phoebe.

The adorable pups now have an Instagram of their own to show off their party pics and other fun.

