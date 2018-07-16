CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WABC) --When police in southern New jersey found a culprit wandering through backyards, they took to Facebook to see if anyone could identify him.
Cape May police posted a photo, the "pug-mug."
The pug was spotted walking through backyards along New Jersey Avenue.
Shortly after the post, the dog's owner was located and the pair were reunited.
The pug did spend a short time behind bars before he was "released on bail."
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts