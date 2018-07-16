PETS & ANIMALS

Pug mug: Police in New Jersey post photo of wandering dog to find owner

Police in Cape May posted a pug's mugshot to find the owner. (Courtesy Cape May Police Department)

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WABC) --
When police in southern New jersey found a culprit wandering through backyards, they took to Facebook to see if anyone could identify him.

Cape May police posted a photo, the "pug-mug."

The pug was spotted walking through backyards along New Jersey Avenue.

Shortly after the post, the dog's owner was located and the pair were reunited.

The pug did spend a short time behind bars before he was "released on bail."



