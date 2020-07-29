Pets & Animals

Puppies, dogs rescued from sweltering NJ garage with no food, water

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty in Monmouth County, New Jersey, after more than a dozen dogs and puppies were found abandoned inside a sweltering garage.

Pictures show the puppies and adult dogs found inside the vacant home on Mattison Avenue in Asbury Park.

The Monmouth County SPCA rushed in to treat the pups, which did not have access to food or water and had just one small window for fresh air.

One puppy did not survive, but the rest are now being cared for.

Anyone with information about the owner of the animals is urged to call the Monmouth County Animal Cruelty Hotline at (877) 898-7297.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

