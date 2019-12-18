Pets & Animals

Puppy mill bust: Company under investigation for dog shipments to Long Island

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A shipping company is now under investigation for allegedly bringing dogs from an out of state puppy mill to pet stores on Long Island.

Authorities say a shipment of nine dogs from Missouri was rejected at a pet shop in Hicksville Wednesday because the owner thought they looked sick.

The SPCA was notified, and the dogs were seized.

They are now being cared for and checked by a veterinarian.

Officials said a second shipment was also seized at a shop in Mineola.

Detective Gary Rogers, with the Nassau County SPCA, said they are investigating and trying to stop a pipeline of dogs coming into the area and that the CDC has issued a health advisory for diseases that come from puppy mill dogs.

He stressed the pet stores did nothing wrong and are not under investigation.

