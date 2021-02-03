Pets & Animals

Rescued German shepherd helps save owner's life during stroke

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A special dog in New Jersey is being hailed a hero for saving her owner's life.

Sadie, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, stayed by her owner's side when he collapsed after suffering a stroke.

She wouldn't leave him alone and even licked his face to keep him awake.

Sadie also dragged him across the room to his cellphone so he could call for help, Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said.

Now she is staying with family while her owner, Brian, recovers. They FaceTime every night and are counting down the days until they can be reunited again.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said Brian only adopted Sadie a few months ago after she was surrendered to the shelter by her former owner.

"Though her bio noted that she was especially nervous with men, Brian felt a special bond with Sadie, as he valued her intelligence, hesitancy to trust and fierce loyalty once she did form that trust. Brian gave Sadie a second chance at life, adopting Sadie and welcoming her home," RBARI said. "This time, Sadie gave Brian a second chance at life."

TRENDING | Giant pandas play in snow in adorable video from Smithsonian's National Zoo
EMBED More News Videos

A pair of adorable pandas were having a blast playing in the snow and sliding downhill at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington D.C.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew jerseyanimal rescuestrokedoghot dogsgood news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey residents want answers after not receiving unemployment benefits
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
How much snow where you live?
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
1st Black woman to lead NJ police department makes history for another reason
Slain Capitol officer, NJ native lies in honor in DC
She couldn't wait! CT baby born in car's front seat during snowstorm
Show More
NYC vaccination sites set to reopen, Cuomo expanding eligibility
Snowstorm Live Updates: Tri-State digging out from nor'easter
The Countdown: Biden moves to expand vaccine access, Trump denies impeachment charges
SpaceX's 2nd Starship test flight ends with another kaboom
LGBTQ seniors share their stories in 'Not Another Second'
More TOP STORIES News