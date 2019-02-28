Pets & Animals

Reunited! Beloved 'bodega cat' stolen from Bronx deli returned

EMBED <>More Videos

Marcus Solis has the latest on the search for a cat stolen from a Bronx bodega.

Updated 14 minutes ago
THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Reunited and it feels so good.

A beloved "bodega cat" that shares a special bond with a neighborhood boy and was stolen from a Bronx deli over the weekend has been returned.

Surveillance video showed a man in a purple hoodie walk into Ismael Gourmet Deli on 238th Street on Saturday and grab the cat. The man then slapped a dollar bill onto the counter and walked out of the store, cat in tow.

Around 40 minutes later, the bodega owners noticed the cat was gone and alerted police.

The 2-month-old kitten, named Luna, is Ismael Gourmet Deli's honorary "bodega cat" and generally stays inside the store.

Bodega cats often become neighborhood staples, and in Luna's case, this is especially true. Jonathan, a 10-year-old boy with autism and the son of the bodega owners, has a special relationship with Luna.

"(Jonathan) hasn't stopped crying," owner Ismael Diaz said. "He can't comprehend. We tell him that the police are investigating, so every time he sees a police officer, he goes, 'Mom! Mom! Ask them, ask them if they found her.'"

He visits her every day after school, and the two are essentially inseparable.

"She's so cute and soft, and I want her back," Jonathan said.

The owners said only that Luna was returned Thursday morning, but they did not offer additional details.

Authorities say 29-year-old Stanley Duran is charged with petit larceny, and the NYPD 50th Precinct thanked the public for sending tips.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsthe bronxnew york citytheftcatsbodega
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack
Updated 2 hours ago
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Updated 18 minutes ago
Man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
Updated 2 hours ago
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Updated 22 minutes ago
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Updated 3 hours ago
1 dead, 10 hurt including firefighters in Staten Island fire
Updated an hour ago
VIDEO: Deputy punches theft suspect
Updated 21 minutes ago
Show More
Repairs, delays continue after deadly LIRR accident
Updated 42 minutes ago
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
Funeral being held for mom killed by enraged driver at 7-Eleven
Updated an hour ago
3 women tied up in terrifying Bronx home invasion
Updated 3 hours ago
Michael Jackson's brothers say 'Leaving Neverland' neglects facts
Updated 3 hours ago
More TOP STORIES News