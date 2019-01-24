Service dog meets, snuggles with Cinderella at Disneyland

CALIFORNIA (WABC) --A service dog visiting Disneyland with his handler got the chance to meet Cinderella, and immediately went in for the cuddles.
Ashley Wilt shot the video back in December of her service dog-in-training Elijah during their visit to the Disney park.
As for Cinderella, she appeared to be just as happy to see Elijah as he was to see her, making for an adorable moment.
