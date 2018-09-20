PETS & ANIMALS

Convicted sex offender accused of having sex with dog on Long Island

Eyewitness News
COPIAGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A Suffolk County man who a registered sex offender is under arrest, accused of having sex with a dog.

SPCA detectives arrested 64-year-old Vincent Persico at a home in Copiague.

He faces charges of animal cruelty and sexual misconduct with a dog.

It's not yet known how officials learned of the alleged act, but police say it happened on September 13 in Melville.

Persico was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on November 27.

Persico is listed as a Level 2 sex offender on the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services sex offender registry website.

Anyone who witnesses any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County is urged to contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722. All calls will be kept confidential.

