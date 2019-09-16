Snake found in toilet at Airbnb

HOUSTON, Texas -- A viewer shared a startling video of a guest found in an Airbnb's bathroom toilet.
The video shared to KTRK-TV shows what the viewer says was a four-foot-long snake.
Animal control was called out to the home, according to the viewer. It's unknown how the snake slithered its way into the toilet.
Airbnb sent ABC13 the following statement:
"With nearly two million guests checking in to Airbnb listings every night, negative incidents are incredibly rare. We've completely refunded the guest, provided an additional rebooking coupon towards their next stay, and apologize for this unusual experience."
