Snowy Owl spotted searching for squirrels in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- In Central Park, there was another surprise appearance by the snowy owl.Bird watchers flocked to The Ramble behind the Boat House to get a glimpse of the stunning bird Sunday evening.The owl was perched in a tree but got blown around a bit when winds whipped through.People who spotted the owl say it seemed to be keeping a close watch on the squirrels in the park.Last month, the owl was seen pouncing on a mouse from beneath the snow.The bird has quickly become one of the city's top attractions, drawing big crowds in the park despite cold temperatures.Eyewitness News previously caught Central Park's rare snowy owl on camera last month, after it was spotted for the first time in over 100 years.----------