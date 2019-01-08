PETS & ANIMALS

Suffolk County SPCA offers free pet food to federal workers affected by government shutdown

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) --
The Suffolk County SPCA is lending a helping hand to federal government employees who are feeling the financial pinch during the ongoing government shutdown.

The nonprofit organization says it will be offering free pet food to federal workers who might be experiencing a hardship while the shutdown continues.

Any of those employees who are in need of pet food can contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631 382-7722 to arrange pick-up.

The offer is available as long as supplies last, the SPCA said.

